5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

1. The Wedding party 1 & 2

Directed by Kemi Adetiba and Niyi Akinmolayan, The Wedding Party (1&2) is a 2016/2017 comedy. Shortly after its release, the film and its sequel easily wormed their way into the hearts of Nigerians and went on to claim their place as the highest-grossing Nollywood film until Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' Omo Ghetto took over

2. King of Boys 1

King of Boys is a 2018 Nigerian crime political thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba. The movie revolves around power play and stars rappers Illbliss and Reminisce in their movie debut roles.

Other cast members include Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Muazu, Demola Adedoyin and Akin Lewis. The sequel, King of Boys 2: The Return of The King, went ahead to become the first Nigerian miniseries to go straight to Netflix after production.

3. The Figurine: Araromire

2009 supernatural thriller film, The Figurine: Araromire portrays just how strong a hold the mind has over life's realities. It stars Kunle Afolayan, Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli.

The Figurine was critically acclaimed. It was praised for its top-notch cinematography, props, and for being the movie to finally break the jinx of mediocrity in Nollywood and for leading the revolutionary birth of what has been termed New-Nollywood.

4. October 1

Set in Colonial Nigeria, Kunle Afolayan's October 1 narrates the story of Danladi Waziri (Sadiq Daba), a police officer from Northern Nigeria who is posted to the remote town of Akote in Western Nigeria to investigate the frequent female murder cases in the community, and have the mystery solved before the Nigerian flag is raised on October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day.

October 1 won three awards at the 2014 Africa International Film Festival, including the awards for "Best Feature Film", "Best Screenplay" and "Best Actor" for Sadiq Daba; October 1 was the film with most awards at the event. It also bagged 9 awards out of 12 nominations at the 2015 AMVCA

5. 76

Izu Ojukwu's 76, formerly Lions of '76, is a 2016 Nigerian historical fiction drama film which stars Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, and Ibinabo Fiberesima. The story recounts the 1976 coup d'etat and its repercussions. The film was in production for 5 years and went through 7 months of scrutiny at the Nigerian Military before it was allowed to air.