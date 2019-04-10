On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Disney released a new trailer for the 'The Lion King,' movie.

The trailer release is coming five months after the release of the teaser trailer which garnered 224 million views globally in 24 hours.

The new trailer, 1-minute 48-seconds long, heightens the anticipation for the live action movie, which hits theaters on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Here are three takeaways from the almost 2-minutes long trailer that refreshes memories of audience of the Walt Disney franchise.

1. Chiwetel Ejiofor is heard as Scar comes to fore

'The Lion King' new trailer gives fans a glimpse of Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) as it opens in first few seconds. He appeared several seconds into the trailer looking dangerous but without its dark mane and glowing green eyes from the animated version. Scar's voice is heard for a larger part of the trailer which sees the dreaded lion telling Simba to flee the pride lands.

2. Timon and Pumbaa surfaces towards the end

Towards the end of 'The Lion King' trailer, Timon and Pumbaa (played by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen respectively) were shown before the bright moon envelopes them. The two characters were seen with a young Simba (played by JD McCary) singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" while reminding the audience of the 'Lion King' animation which was released 25 years ago.

3. Rafiki wraps up the trailer

The new trailer of 'The Lion King' is wrapped up with the appearance of Rafiki, the chief priest of the pride lands, who tells Simba (played by Donald Glover) to take its rightful place in the circle of life. Rafiki, in the animation of the movie, helped Simba attain its rightful position as the king of the pride lands after the death of its father.

Also shown briefly in the short trailer are Nala (played by Beyonce) and other characters in the live action movie.