After Bukola Iyabo Oshadare passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, Yoruba movie stars have been reacting to her death.

Several movie stars, who worked in the same location as the popular makeup artist until she was bedridden by cancer, had one thing or the other to say about her.

Since Oshadare’s death was announced by Ronke Ojo-Anthony aka Oshodi Oke, condolences have been pouring in from her colleagues.

Bukky Iyabo Oshadare making up Mercy Aigbe on the set of a Yoruba movie. [Nigeriafilms]

Here are what 11 of the top Yoruba movie stars are saying about the late makeup artist.

1. Bimbo Thomas: 'OMG! Haaaa bukky, I saved ur name as #Bukkysurvivor cause I'm convinced you'll survive it, but only God knows what we don't know, I want to believe you've gone to a place of rest, may d Lord Grant you eternal rest ........ haaa bukky sun re oooo.'

2. Regina Chukwu: 'This babe fought so hard'

3. Toyin Adewale: 'Jesuuuuuuuuuu hmmmmm may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.'

The late Bukola Iyabo Oshadare passed away on December 1, 2019 after battling with cancer for five years. [Facebook/Bukky oshadare]

4. Bisi Ibidapo Obe: 'Rest In Peace'

5. Mustapha Solagbade: 'May Allah be pleased with her'

6. Mistura Asunramu: 'May Allah be pleased with auntie Bukky.'

7. Kunle Afod: 'RIP'

8. Lola Margaret: 'It’s well sis (Ronke Oshodi Oke). may her soul rest In Peace.'

Bukola Iyabo Oshadare working on popular actor, Baba Suwe on the set of a movie before she got bedridden by cancer. [NigeriaFilms]

9. Baba Tee: 'May her soul rest in peace. You (Ronke Oshodi Oke) tried all you could to save her...oye Olorun... but I know we are all going down 6feets someday.'

10. Omowunmi Ajiboye: 'Sorry for d lost sis may her soul rest in perfect peace, this is sad I swear.'

11. Bimbo Success: 'Oluwabukola iyabode oshadare may your gentle soul rest in peace, We all love you but GOD loves you more, Oye Olorun.'