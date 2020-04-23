10 reasons to watch No Good Girl on CongaTV

1. Relatable

It is not everyday you want to watch a fantasy movie. No Good Girl is highly relatable. Not only for young Nigerians but for adults also. No Good Girl depicts real life issues. The lives of the character are similar to the experiences many of us have had growing up.

2. Characters are unique

The characters are pretty special. They were individually unique and carried out their characters very well. It is like the roles were a part of them/their lives.

3. Great Lesson

The movie depicts the lives and real issues of youths. It teaches lessons on rebellion, social conformity, and finding individuality. Mofe Thompson played by Sharon Ephraim, on her journey to finding herself as apart from her religious beliefs and childhood interests, teaches the audience the importance of valuing relationships and embracing differences.

4. The set/scenery

The set designer did something with this film. Nollywood needs to hire this person for EVERY movie. The colors were interesting and will keep your eyes locked on the screen throughout!

5. The storyline

This is a story I have yet to see in Nollywood! It is exciting to see that we now have opportunities for young adults to tell their stories, their own way. The plot for No Good Girl is very fascinating. For a film made in Lagos, this film was not limited in any way. The dialogue is funny, articulate, and even sometimes, heartbreaking :’(

6. New Talents of Nollywood

Cannot underestimate the acting skills of the actors in this film! No Good Girl depicts talents like Sharon Ephraim, Cynthia Ebijie, Lateef Rabiu, Theresa Ajayi, Eniola Abolarin, Saphire Ekeng. THESE CHARACTERS KILLED THEIR ROLES! The relationships/connections depicted were effortless!

7. The Music

The producers did their thing with soundtracks! Just like with the set design, they definitely had the audience in mind when choosing these soundtracks.

8. Challenges Audience

Not only does this movie teach several lessons, it also challenges the audience to think. The movie provides opportunities for the audience to introspect; I think that was intentional from the writer and producers.

9. Not only for young adults

Although centered around Mofetola Thompson, most part of Mofe’s life was influenced by her mother played by Ronke Odusanya and the rigorously religious upbringing by her priest father. I think this is a movie for the whole family. It influences the audience to soul-search.

10. This will be the movie of 2020 and we want to see more movies like this.

Trailer:

