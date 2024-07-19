RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

Looking for some entertaining and intriguing films? Netflix has a plethora of films you probably didn't know they had.

Ramsey Nuoah in 76
While the big-budget originals have dominated the feed, tons of other Nollywood films are on the platform. We have put together a list of some Nollywood films we bet you had no idea were on the streaming platform.

See below:

This intriguing story directed by Asurf Oluseyi follows an unemployed graduate who leaves his city for better opportunities in Kaduna, despite push backs from his sister. He is however confronted with a lot of challenges on this journey which turns out to be one of self discovery. His limits are tested and he has to make a decision that may ultimately change his life. This is an immersive and compelling movie characterised by actions and reactions relatable to the common Nigerian youth. Hakkunde explores the themes of resilience, humility and self-denial. Released on August 4, 2017, this movie is written by Tomi Adesina, Oluseyi Asurf, Imafidon Gift and it stars Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau, Maryam Booth.

If you enjoy historical fiction, then 76 is the movie you want to see. Set in the pre civil war era, this film tells the story of a young officer, Joseph Dewa from the Middle Belt who gets romantically involved with a student, Suzanne from the East. Their relationship is strained due to constant military postings and lack of approval from his wife’s parents. Joseph gets accused of participating in the unsuccessful 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed. Suzanne gets ensnared, causing her emotional distress. She however fights for his innocence. Directed by Izu Ojukwu, this political drama stars Ramsey Noah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme.

A story of dignity tested and unrequited love, this film follows Rose who supports her widowed mother in her cooking business while her sister chooses a different path. Rose eventually meets the man of her dreams and her nightmares begin. The film stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ebele Okaro, Lillian Echelon, Betty Belloh, Echelon Mbadiwe. It is produced and directed by Okechukwu Oku.

This vivid representation of postpartum depression takes us on a journey with Derin as she transitions into motherhood. The birth of Maria, her child, is accompanied with unbearable pain, leaving Derin in a perpetual state of distress. This results in her being withdrawn and distant from her child leaving her husband to care for her. Their relationship is shaken as she tries to navigate this phase. Directed by Damilola Orimogunje, the film stars Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afoloyan, Tunbonson Aiyedehin.

This is an intriguing movie where a love triangle ensues as a husband begins to suspect his wife of infidelity. Directed by Tope Oshin, In Line follows Debo, an ex-convict who comes home to find that his wife may be involved with David, his friend. He hires a private investigator to uncover their charade only for him to form an unlikely bond with her. Released on September 1, 2017, the movie stars Adesuwa Etomi, Uzor Arukwe, Chris Attoh, Tina Mba and Shawn Faqua.

Starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Elozonam Ogbolu and Nse Ikpe Etim, the film revolves around the quest for answers after a dead body is discovered in an apartment. Directed by Seyi Babatope, this movie highlights the reality of uncovering murder cases especially when dealing with uncooperative individuals.

Directed by Jide Oyegbile, this inspirational comedy drama follows a young man, who, equipped with just his wit and quirkiness, goes on a frustrating, long and tedious journey entwined with crime, as he rises through the stand-up comedy market in Lagos. The Stand Up stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Paul Olope.

Winning the Gold Award for Directing at the International Independent Film Awards held in Los Angeles, Strangers centres on the story of a young boy who is quite conservative in his view of life. He is diseased with a terminal illness but his future has a chance when he meets people that can help him. Directed by Biodun Stephen, this film highlights the themes of hope and goodwill. Strangers stars Musa Abdullahi, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji.

This film was screened at The Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2023 at New Orleans. Essence Fest is renowned as the biggest African-American cultural and music festival in the United States for twenty six years. Directed by Walter Taylur, Jolly Roger follows Daniel Etim-Effiong’s character Brume; a man who kidnaps two corrupt police officers with the help of his best friend leading them on a journey of greed and murder. Exploring the theme of karma and deception, this noir crime thriller stars other Nollywood actors including Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tina Mba.

If you like nerve wracking films with occasional laughter, then this is a perfect blend of both. The Millions is a comedy thriller that revolves around the lives of five young men who put their heads together to carry out a massive money heist. Things don’t go as planned as distrust sets in among them. This film is directed by Tokar McBaror and written by Tunde Apalowo. It stars Ramsey Nouah, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toyin Abraham.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

