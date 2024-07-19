Yul Edochie faces backlash for telling Nigerians not to protest

The controversial actor took to Instagram on July 19, 2024, to advise Nigerians to exercise patience and continue speaking out instead of protesting.

"I acknowledge the hardships. Protest is not the answer," he wrote, "People take advantage of protests to break into other people’s shops, steal, destroy properties, hurt and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot. In the end, the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during End Sars."

"Protest is not the answer. Let’s be patient. Let’s keep speaking out and doing all we can to help out. President Tinubu listens and he’s doing all he can to put make things right. Fellow Nigerians, let’s be patient. YUL EDOCHIE," the actor urged.

His advice, however, was welcomed with great disapproval from his followers and sparked intense criticism from Instagram users.

A disgruntled follower said, "When they call exemplary leaders so you go raise hand?? Who are you to advise Nigerians?? We all know this your post is motivated and powered by stomach infrastructure. Go and pay your children’s school fees first before you come here and give advice nobody is asking for. Shush."

"You're funny, sir. Have you considered comedy?" Another person remarked sarcastically.

Pulse Nigeria

Another Instagram user wrote, "How on earth did this boy we loved back then take a turn into this big fool? Is that how the can fly? Let some of his close pals advise him to stay mute for just a month nah."