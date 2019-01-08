The 10 movies, according to the list, have been tagged 10 most financially successful of the year.

The list was published in an industry book by the National Film and Video Censors Board presenting Nollywood at a glance.

In 2018, a total of 87 movies were released for cinematic pleasure by the cinema film distributors that include FilmOne distribution, Homeland Films, Genesis Cinemas, Silverbird film distribution, and Blue Pictures distribution.

According to the list, the estimates of the total box office sales of the movies were extrapolated using reports from FilmOne, Blue Pictures, and Filmhouse Cinemas as of November 16, 2018.

It was also noted that the figures include sales from Ghana viewing of the Nollywood films.

Here’s the full list of the highest grossing Nollywood movies in cinema in 2018

10. 'Crazy People' - N16 million

9. 'Lara & The Beat' - N31 million

8. '7 and a Half Dates' - N33 million

7. 'New Money' - N41 million

6. 'The Vendor' - N44 million

5. 'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N58 million

4. 'Moms at War' - N65 million

3. 'The Ghost & the Tout' - N77 million

2. 'King of Boy' - N104 million

1. 'Merry Men' - N228 million