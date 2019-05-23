Zlatan has sent a very cute and emotional message to his friend and colleague and we think its the cutest post youd read today.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2019, where he shared a video and cute message dedicated to Naira Marley. According to him, it doesn't matter what people might say or do, he would continue to value their friendship.

"People can hate and judge! But can never change GOD’s plan concerning ones LIFE !!! If our creator should act with how powerful he his !! Non of us will be alive !! Despite our iniquities! Life for easy if to say he come with manual !! Nai am out here representing the street! Till whenever. I love you not because you my friend alone but because I was A MARLIAN BEFORE I STARTED MUSIC 🖤," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley was arrested a few weeks ago alongside Zlatan and four others over Internet fraud.

However, Zlatan was released a few days after. Naira Marley, however, was arraigned before a Federal High Court over Internet fraud charges.

When Zlatan was paraded alongside Naira Marley by the EFCC

A few weeks ago, the EFCC paraded Naira Marley, Zlatan and some other suspects before the press. According to the EFCC, the music stars and three others were arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber crimes. Photos of Naira Marley, Zlatan were shared on the official Instagram page of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Friday, May 10, 2019. The photo was captioned with an official statement by the crimes commission.

"Naira Marley, Four Others Quizzed by EFCC over Internet Fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offenses. They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses, and Abubakar Musa.

"Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos. At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects. They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue," the statement reads.

The news of Naira Marley's arrest broke the internet in the early hours of Friday, May 10, 2019. The spokesman for the crimes commission had earlier confirmed their arrest.