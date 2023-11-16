ADVERTISEMENT
Zlatan Ibile mourns the loss of longtime friend Oladips

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I will never see my friend again," he said, which is absolutely heart-wrenching.

Nigerian singerZlatan is at a loss for words at the loss of his old friend Oladips
Nigerian singerZlatan is at a loss for words at the loss of his old friend Oladips [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

The singer shared his grief on his Instagram story in an array of posts. He posted an old picture of them taken before the fame, stating that he did not have the words to fully express himself. He noted that he was hoping for a different outcome after Oladips's sickness; sadly, that was not the case.

He said, "Words fail me. Cried all night and prayed to GOD that I hear good news this morning. Here I am, and I’m never going to see my friend again."

Zlatan and Oladips had been friends for years
Zlatan and Oladips had been friends for years [Instagram/Zlatan_Ibile] Pulse Nigeria
Zlatan also posted a clip of them from an old video shoot and a screenshot of their last conversation held on Instagram, where Oladips complained about not feeling too well. Their last conversation was merely a day before the rapper passed away.

The Nigerian entertainment scene was once again thrown into a state of grief when it was announced that Oladips passed away. The sad news was announced by the rapper's team on his official social media accounts; according to the statement, he lost a two-year-long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Before he passed away, Oladips' fans were in panic after seeing his Instagram posts on the night of Tuesday, November 14, 2023, where he sounded frantic about being left home alone 'in his condition'. In the post, he called for his friend to come home and take him to the hospital.

Oladips post stressing that he did not want to be left alone
Oladips post stressing that he did not want to be left alone [Instagram/Oladipsoflife] Pulse Nigeria
In a sad turn of events, his friend announced that he had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital that same night. After that, the rapper tweeted that he was not feeling well, and sadly, that became his last tweet.

Oladips' fans and well-wishers have continued to send their condolences to the rapper's family and loved ones.

