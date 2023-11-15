ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry has suffered the painful loss of another artist.

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]
Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]

Recommended articles

Before his painful demise, the 28-year-old rapper was scheduled to drop his debut album on November 17, 2023. The album titled 'Superhero Adugbo (The Memoir)' is a 17-track project heralded by the release of 'Die Young', a song in which the rapper talked about not wanting to die young.

Oladips will be fondly remembered as one of the finest Yoruba-speaking rappers whose talent promoted Street Hop. He gained mainstream attention with his single 'Lalakukula' featuring Reminisce. He would show his lyrical prowess and ability across a string of rap cuts where he didn't shy away from taking shots at the establishment.

He was a rapper who took the business of rapping seriously and didn't hesitate to defend the craft when Nigerian megastar Wizkid said that hip-hop was dead. Oladips would vehemently reject the claim in a 3 track EP 'Broke Boy EP' where sued for support for emerging rappers from Afrobeats superstars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oladips' passing comes months after the sad passing of street hop maestro Mohbad whose death rocked the Nigerian music industry.

Oladips' debut album 'Superhero Adubgo' is still set for release on Friday, November 17, 2023, even as colleagues and fans mourn his demise.

Predictably, his album is set to generate significant attention even as he will sadly not get to experience what might be the biggest commercial success of his career.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'