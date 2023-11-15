Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

Before his painful demise, the 28-year-old rapper was scheduled to drop his debut album on November 17, 2023. The album titled 'Superhero Adugbo (The Memoir)' is a 17-track project heralded by the release of 'Die Young', a song in which the rapper talked about not wanting to die young.

Oladips will be fondly remembered as one of the finest Yoruba-speaking rappers whose talent promoted Street Hop. He gained mainstream attention with his single 'Lalakukula' featuring Reminisce. He would show his lyrical prowess and ability across a string of rap cuts where he didn't shy away from taking shots at the establishment.

He was a rapper who took the business of rapping seriously and didn't hesitate to defend the craft when Nigerian megastar Wizkid said that hip-hop was dead. Oladips would vehemently reject the claim in a 3 track EP 'Broke Boy EP' where sued for support for emerging rappers from Afrobeats superstars.

Oladips' passing comes months after the sad passing of street hop maestro Mohbad whose death rocked the Nigerian music industry.

Oladips' debut album 'Superhero Adubgo' is still set for release on Friday, November 17, 2023, even as colleagues and fans mourn his demise.