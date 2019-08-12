Yvonne Nelson has confirmed that she is no longer the with the father of her daughter, Jamie Roberts.

The movie star made this known while granting an interview with popular Ghanaian radio station, Joy FM. According to her, everyone knows that they are no longer together even though he recently visited her in Ghana to see their daughter.

"He doesn't live here, so I guess he is having fun. You guys can check him out on social media. He is always posting stuff on social media, I believe he is okay, he is doing well. The last time I saw him, I was writing exams, I didn't see much of him, but he was here with his two kids to see my daughter...me I was busy writing my exams. Everyone knows we are not together," she said.

We guess Yvonne Nelson has finally laid to rest the speculations about her relationship with the British born photographer.

A few months ago, she had even announced that she wanted a new man in her life.

Yvonne Nelson is searching for a new man in her life

The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known during a live show with her fellow actors, Yvonne Okoro and John Dumelo. Yvonne Okoro had asked her namesake Yvonne Nelson about her recent post on social media where she revealed she was in search of a male date.

"No one reached out to me...maybe they don't believe me... I am looking for one. Yvonne get me one. I don't mind," Yvonne Nelson replied which was greeted by laughter from John Dumelo.

It would be recalled that back in 2018, Yvonne Nelson had denied the rumours of splitting from him.