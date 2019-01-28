One celebrity who is presently single and ready to mingle is Yvonne Nelson and she has revealed it won't be a bad idea to get a new man in her life.

The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known during a live show with her fellow actors, Yvonne Okoro and John Dumelo. Yvonne Okoro had asked her namesake Yvonne Nelson about her recent post on social media where she revealed she was in search of a male date.

"No one reached out to me...maybe they don't believe me... I am looking for one. Yvonne get me one. I don't mind," Yvonne Nelson replied which was greeted by laughter from John Dumelo.

It is safe to say the relationship between Yvonne Nelson and and her baby daddy, James is officially over. It would be recalled that back in 2018, Yvonne Nelson had denied the rumours of splitting from him.

Yvonne Nelson denies splitting with baby daddy

Yvonne Nelson has come out to deny the gist going around that she has split with her baby daddy. In a recent interview with Ghana's Peace FM, the beautiful actress debunked the claims that she had broken up with Jamie. According to her, the gist that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram is false.

Well if Yvonne Nelson is saying that she didn't unfollow Jamie and all the news going around is false, how come they have actually unfollowed each other on Instagram? Or do they have new Instagram names that we aren't aware of?

Trouble in paradise as Yvonne Nelson deletes photos and unfollows baby daddy on Instagram

Back in 2018, we brought the gist that Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos too.

Even though Yvonne Nelson has been a bit private about her relationship with her baby daddy, this new development sparks off the end of what was perceived as an amazing relationship.

It is not clear why they have decided to unfollow each other and delete all the sweet memories they both shared but a close look at Yvonne's Instagram page shows that the beautiful actress is moving on smoothly.