Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Judy said, “God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people but God loves me so much. I am so special from the time I was born; to my childhood, and youth until I gave birth to all my kids. Even till this last baby... I put to bed when it seemed as if it won’t happen, that is God. He came through for me, he made sure that I am fine and that I came home with my baby and that I came out and that my baby came out. Go and ask around, so many people have died from this but I go through it and I come out and I’m still bouncing, dancing and laughing everyday.”