Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Moghalu says she has been receiving warm messages from fans.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
Edochie recently unveiled Moghalu and her son as his latest addition to his family.

In a video that has gone viral, the Nollywood actress said she was surprised that so many people loved her.

According to her, she had been receiving several warm messages from fans all over the world.

Reacting to the story that brought her to the limelight, the voluptuous actress said she's still contemplating telling her side of the story.

"There's this saying that there is no smoke without fire and it takes two to tango, but most times in Nigeria, we don't have that kind of patience to hear..." she said.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Interestingly, May gave hints about hiccups in her marriage in November 2021 after she shared a cryptic message on IG.

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
The mother of four took to her Instagram page where she shared a post that had the photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in their early years and then when they became the US First family.

"Never forget a woman who helped you to build yourself and stand by you by when you had nothing... if she was with you in hell, be with her in paradise," the post read.

May and Yul have been married for sixteen years and have four children together.

