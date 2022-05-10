RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My family and faith do not practice polygamy' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Edochie recently unveiled his second wife and son on social media.

Recommended articles

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, where she thanked everyone for reaching out to her after the shocking news broke on the Internet.

"I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period," she wrote.

May went on to express her resentment towards her husband's decision to practice polygamy.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she added.

Yul Edochie and his wife May [AKPraise]
Yul Edochie and his wife May [AKPraise] Pulse Nigeria

"God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support."

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Yul and May have been married for sixteen years with four children.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My family and faith do not practice polygamy' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence

'My family and faith do not practice polygamy' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer debuts ahead of December release

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer debuts ahead of December release

Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan apologises to her on Instagram

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

Ifan Michael's 'Foreigner's God' acquired by Amazon Prime

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

'They are after me for demanding end to ASUU strike' - Apostle Suleman reacts to nude photos

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

Flip The Music's Gyakie, bags VGMA 2022, Best International Collaboration Award

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

WhiteLion shares a brand new single titled 'Gboju'

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Nigerian rapper Reminisce, Skit maker Taaooma and rapper CDQ [Instagram/Reminisce] [Instagram/Taaooma] [Instagram/CDQ]