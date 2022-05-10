'My family and faith do not practice polygamy' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, where she thanked everyone for reaching out to her after the shocking news broke on the Internet.

"I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period," she wrote.

May went on to express her resentment towards her husband's decision to practice polygamy.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she added.

"God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support."

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'