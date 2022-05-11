RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Edochie recently unveiled his new wife and son on social media.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

"Silence is good. Because it is certainly almost best to answer. It has gotten to the point where I'll speak," he wrote.

Edochie's post is coming barely 24 hours after his first wife, May, took to IG to express her displeasure over polygamy.

"I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period," she wrote.

May went on to express her resentment towards her husband's decision to practice polygamy.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she added.

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie] Pulse Nigeria

"God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support."

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Yul and May have been married for sixteen years with four children.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blood Sisters: Kehinde Bankole reveals surprising transformation

Blood Sisters: Kehinde Bankole reveals surprising transformation

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I have a bigger vision than taking over from Sarkodie – Kwesi Arthur

I have a bigger vision than taking over from Sarkodie – Kwesi Arthur

Ladipoe and Rema share 'Afro Jigga' video

Ladipoe and Rema share 'Afro Jigga' video

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Check out video of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife and their son

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]