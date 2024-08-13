Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

The singer took to Instagram on August 13, 2024, to address the situation, expressing his frustration with the way the twin brothers are handling their issues. He encouraged them to lean on each other and be there for one another.

"Peter and Paul, pls, like dis no just good at all." Charly Boy wrote, "I publicly don’t get involved in people's wahala even if I have all the facts. You guys should be able at ur age to lean on one another, never to be seen as up in arms against one another. If you have a twin by your side, you are indeed fortunate, because twins, whether fraternal or identical, are lucky to have one another."

Charly Boy went on, urging the brothers to resolve their conflicts privately rather than airing their grievances publicly.

"Whatever the trouble may be, could you guys resolve it quietly without broadcasting it all over. It makes you guys look childish. You both are far too mature and professional to be engaging in petty fights of sibling rivalry," he explained.

He added that, as twins, they should be mindful of their bond and reiterated the need for them to settle their beef maturely and privately.

"As twins you guys must watch yourself live two lives. One for him and one for yourself. Biko, stop coming to the public and exposing what I believe you guys can solve in the privacy of your homes. As a huge fan, you guys are not twinning, I no happy," Charly Boy concluded.