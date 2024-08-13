ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He say's that he is unhappy with the manner in which their grievances are being handled.

Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy
Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy

Recommended articles

The singer took to Instagram on August 13, 2024, to address the situation, expressing his frustration with the way the twin brothers are handling their issues. He encouraged them to lean on each other and be there for one another.

"Peter and Paul, pls, like dis no just good at all." Charly Boy wrote, "I publicly don’t get involved in people's wahala even if I have all the facts. You guys should be able at ur age to lean on one another, never to be seen as up in arms against one another. If you have a twin by your side, you are indeed fortunate, because twins, whether fraternal or identical, are lucky to have one another."

Charly Boy went on, urging the brothers to resolve their conflicts privately rather than airing their grievances publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whatever the trouble may be, could you guys resolve it quietly without broadcasting it all over. It makes you guys look childish. You both are far too mature and professional to be engaging in petty fights of sibling rivalry," he explained.

He added that, as twins, they should be mindful of their bond and reiterated the need for them to settle their beef maturely and privately.

"As twins you guys must watch yourself live two lives. One for him and one for yourself. Biko, stop coming to the public and exposing what I believe you guys can solve in the privacy of your homes. As a huge fan, you guys are not twinning, I no happy," Charly Boy concluded.

His post comes after the group's most recent split, which Paul announced earlier in August 2024, and also alleged that Peter had him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). However, on August 12, 2024, Peter addressed his brother and also debunked his claim via an open letter posted to Instagram.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Patrick Doyle used to be married to actress Ireti Doyle

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu

Ngozi Nwosu

A person once slapped me because of a role I played - Ngozi Nwosu