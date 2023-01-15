Yomi Casual blows hot over sexuality rumors, says enough is enough

Yomi took to Instagram to call out those who were spreading the rumors and let his feelings known in a lengthy note that contained a lot of curses.

Reacting to the allegations, Yomi said he is the one who best understand what it has done to him.

He wrote, "It is always easy for friends and family to reach out and always say, "Ignore them... Silence is golden..." they will get tired and move on to the next person." But I am the one wearing the shoes, and I am the one feeling all pains and damages to my reputation as a father, husband, and businessman."

He added that he has never nursed the idea of being gay and will never do so. He cursed himself, stating that if he ever did (nurse the idea of being gay), he should face grave consequences.

In his words, "Coming out of church today and having reflected on all the lies against me, I want to say I am not too good a Christian who would turn and take a slap on the other cheek. Enough is enough. Should I Omoniyi, Olorunyomi Makun be gay or nurse any single idea of sleeping with a fellow man, may death take me before my time, may everything that God has blessed me with be taken away from me. May I not prosper in anything I lay my hands to do. May failure become my portion in everything that concerns me till death."

Yomi also cursed the rumour mongers, saying that if the rumours were true and the act was motivated by jealousy and vile motives, they would face severe consequences.

"On the other hand, if these are fabrications borne out of envy, jealousy, wickedness, and insecurities, I pray for the same God to vindicate me. May those of you who enjoy and share such lies against me be also entertained with the pain you bring to my family. May that thing that has kept you jobless remain in your lives till death. Today, i pronounce death, doom, and destruction on anyone who would continue to incite lies designed to assassinate my character. I also pronounce the same on those who fall and fly with it without confirmation," he wrote.

He added, "May all these curses return to me if I am truly gay. Enough is enough! Note: As you come here to say "no blog mentioned your name," but some of you remembered to tag me or put in a comment with my name in their comment sessions... May you and your entire family suffer from depression and untimely death!"

Last week, his wife, Grace, came out to say that he’s not gay and dared anyone with proof to come out with it in 24 hours.