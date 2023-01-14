Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality

She posted a lengthy statement on Instagram in which she addressed the notion that Yomi Casual was gay and berated those who made the assumption.

The businesswoman declared that she has her husband's consent to handle the situation appropriately.

In her words, “I want to address those of you tagging and sending me DMs concerning a very disrespectful assumption and the indirect rumours, orchestrated against my husband’s personality and my Household to please stop. Even if most of you enjoy seeing others go down, I think it is too early in the year to subscribe to all these ‘super stories’ designed to work on your minds, and create unnecessary trends and engagement."

She urged people who had accused him of being gay to back up their claims with evidence within twenty-four hours.

she added, "With the permission of my husband, I am daring the so-called blogger and anyone of you who insinuate to know too much to bring out proofs that confirm Yomi “gay” as speculated without fact by your devilish camps within 24 hours."

Grace further stated that she understand the trope in the fashion space but it is not fair to tag another person as something they are not.

“We all know that the Western fashion world is engulfed with such traits and it’s stigmatizing but it is not enough to tag him what he is not even planning to become or be in another world. It is also not a crime for a guy to look good, represents his brand and pay quality attention to himself. It shouldn’t be translated to being gay simply because the majority of men out there pay less attention to their looks and suddenly his appearance and amiable characteristics represent name callings? Stop the defamation already," she said.

She continued,“Having said that, our family is intact without any form of chaos or a single reason for my husband and I to drag ourselves anywhere over a non existing issue. stop tagging me & go ask your favourite blogger to save you all the stress and suspense by unleashing his or her show of shame within 24 hours or die for making you all waste your hard earn money on data for no reason. More so, to those of you who love gossip, you can continue to spread your drama and lies as fans of negativity until being a victim of it would lead you into knowing how much it hurts and destroy people’s peace and joy."