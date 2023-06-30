Yhemo lee recalls how his parents separation affected him

Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemo Lee appeared as a guest on the Just Chude podcast where he spoke about his upbringing; as well as his climb to fame.

During this interview, the star revealed the intimate details of his parents' separation when he was young.

"My parents separated at a point where they could have damaged our lives", he disclosed. The singer added that as a result, he had to send his sister and himself to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My parents were well-to-do. I mean, I went to one of the best schools... but they left us all of a sudden”, Yhemo Lee stated.

He disclosed that his parents' relationship was so rocky that when he invited them both to his house on his mother's birthday, he forewarned them not to fight and "break his television or else they would be kicked out."

The singer and actor also mentioned that when he saw his father after hi parents' separation, his father felt sorry about the toll it took on him.

Despite this setback, the singer and actor persevered and graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) with a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration. During his steady rise to fame, he has appeared in some movies including the recently released 'Gangs of Lagos '.

Yhemo Lee concluded by revealing that his parents are on good terms now, so much so that he even took them both clubbing with him.

ADVERTISEMENT