Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Babatunde Lawal

The duo is said to have been dating since 2017.

Yemi Alade, President of Togo [torizone]
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has reacted to the growing rumour that she is pregnant for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

The singer was said to be having an affair with Togo's president and to be pregnant for him.

The controversy began when gossip vlogger Tosin Silverdam took to his page to share video of a man claiming that Yemi Alade is pregnant with Togo's president, and the plan is for her to become his sixth wife.

Yemi Alade responded to the rumour by tweeting emojis, including a laughing emoji and a pregnant emoji.

Then she took a shot at rumour mongers. "The ment is different this Jan. If you no like your job,abeg pretend small when you see costumers na. This January people dey really Ment," she tweeted.

Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

