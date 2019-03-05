The police in South Africa has arrested DJ Mampintsha for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend and singer, Babes Wodumo.

According to South African based online magazine, iOL, the disc jockey was arrested on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, and is expected to appear before a court.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said on Tuesday: “The suspect in the Babes Wodumo assault case has been arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be processed and taken to court soon."

It also reported that Wodumo's father, Reverend Welcome Simelane had revealed that his daughter would be receiving treatment at a Durban hospital. A click on Wodumo's Twitter handle will leave you waiting as her last post indicates that she would be releasing a press statement later today.

It would be recalled that less than 24 hours ago, a video of Wodumo being assaulted by her boyfriend and popular South African disc jockey, Mampintsha went viral.

Watch South African singer, Wodumo get assaulted on her live IG by boyfriend, DJ Mampintsha

One video that has caught a lot of attention today is that of South African DJ, Mampintsha beating his girlfriend and music star, Wodumo on her IG live. In the video, you'd spot the singer being assaulted by the disc jockey, repeatedly. The video which has since gone viral has been criticized by everyone who has watched it.

The video clip comes nine months after Metro FM in South Africa presenter Masechaba Ndlovu broke the news of the star's alleged abuse at the hands of her beau Mampintsha during a radio interview with Wodumo.

The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma