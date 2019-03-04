One video that has caught a lot of attention today is that of South African DJ, Mampintsha beating his girlfriend and music star, Wodumo on her IG live.

In the video, you'd spot the singer being assaulted by the disc jockey, repeatedly. The video which has since gone viral has been criticized by everyone who has watched it.

The video clip comes nine months after Metro FM in South Africa presenter Masechaba Ndlovu broke the news of the star's alleged abuse at the hands of her beau Mampintsha during a radio interview with Wodumo.

The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma in which the public.

The South African government have even reacted to the video, slamming the disc jockey for assaulting Wodumo.

According to the minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, the government has condemned the act and adviced the music star to press charges.