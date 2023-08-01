Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

To mark the joyous occasion, she posted beautiful photographs to her Instagram feed, also revealing his name, which had been withheld from the public until now. The first picture is from the photoshoot done when he was just an infant, showing AJ being held by his parents.

The remaining photos were from his recent photoshoot showing the happy child who just clocked one year old, one featured his older brother Zion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The happy mother penned a beautiful note saying, "Happiest 1st birthday AJ …. You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you."

There had been speculations that the two had been in a relationship, over the years. This is their second child together; their first being a boy named Zion who was born in 2017.

Unlike Wizkid's other baby mamas, there was no back and forth on the matter of paternity when Zion was born. They welcomed their second son in July of 2022, making him the fifth child of the singer.