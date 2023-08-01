ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Their second child turns one. They grow up so fast.

Jada Pollock celebrates as her second child with wizkid turns 1

To mark the joyous occasion, she posted beautiful photographs to her Instagram feed, also revealing his name, which had been withheld from the public until now. The first picture is from the photoshoot done when he was just an infant, showing AJ being held by his parents.

The remaining photos were from his recent photoshoot showing the happy child who just clocked one year old, one featured his older brother Zion.

The happy mother penned a beautiful note saying, "Happiest 1st birthday AJ …. You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you."

There had been speculations that the two had been in a relationship, over the years. This is their second child together; their first being a boy named Zion who was born in 2017.

Unlike Wizkid's other baby mamas, there was no back and forth on the matter of paternity when Zion was born. They welcomed their second son in July of 2022, making him the fifth child of the singer.

Jada has been an active brand manager in the music industry for years. She is highly regarded as one of the top image consultants in the entertainment industry. Before meeting Wizkid, she had managed other stars like Akon, Chris Brown, Pia Mia, and so on. She was seen as a vital part of Mia Pia's success and is highly recognised as a big name in the music industry.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

