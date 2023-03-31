Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Pollock took to her Twitter page to promote Wizkid's album 'More Love, Less Ego' on the eve of Davido's album release, much to the irritation of many fans who found the tweet divisive and insensitive given the timing.

Fans saw the tweet as a way to cause a form of war between the lovers of Wizkid and his counterpart Davido, and they heavily criticised it.

Seeing the backlash, the talent manager wasted no time in trying to placate the angry fans. She took down the tweet and even reached out to the popular gossip blog 'Gossip Mill' to take down the post it made about it.

According to the blog that shared receipts of their conversation, Pollock urged them to take down the posts made about the tweet and other variations that may be divisive while noting that the spotlight shouldn't be taken away from Davido and his 'Timeless' album.

She wrote, “Can you please take down that post. Today is Davido’s day! Let’s not take that away from him. After everything he has been through. You should be celebrating & supporting. As a BIG platform you have the power to encourage unity not hate. These posts are so negative and just emphasises the fan wars! Do the right thing. It’s these narratives that are not allowing out sound to grow at the speed it needs. Help Afrobeats to Win and take over the world. Thank you for responding.”

Fans have done a complete turnaround, now praising Pollock for attempting to correct her 'mistake,' while confessing that the act makes them even love Wizkid and his team even more.

