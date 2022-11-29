Wizkid, also known as Machala, has revealed his relationship status, causing people to question the position of his babymama and talent manager, Jada Pollock.
Wizkid laments over his relationship status
Wizkid's latest post revealing his relationship status leaves people questioning Jada Pollock's place.
He took to his Snapchat to reveal that he is single and would like to be in a relationship with one or two women. In his words, “Been single for so long! Gotta find me one or 2”.
The relationship status of the usually private artist has got a lot of people talking online, with many taking a jab at Pollock and calling her the "self-proclaimed girlfriend," while many others admire her level of understanding.
Prior to his latest post, Wizkid welcomed his second child with his manager last month.
The 37-year-old entrepreneur shared the good news on her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of herself holding her first son and the new baby.
Pollock is widely renowned in the field for her business acumen. Under her management, Wizkid has developed partnerships with a number of well-known worldwide stars.
The two went public with their relationship in 2017 after they welcomed a son.
