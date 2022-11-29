Wizkid laments over his relationship status

He took to his Snapchat to reveal that he is single and would like to be in a relationship with one or two women. In his words, “Been single for so long! Gotta find me one or 2”.

The relationship status of the usually private artist has got a lot of people talking online, with many taking a jab at Pollock and calling her the "self-proclaimed girlfriend," while many others admire her level of understanding.

Prior to his latest post, Wizkid welcomed his second child with his manager last month.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur shared the good news on her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of herself holding her first son and the new baby.

Pollock is widely renowned in the field for her business acumen. Under her management, Wizkid has developed partnerships with a number of well-known worldwide stars.