Wizkid says he is searching for a wife

The music star has three baby mamas and three children.

Nigerian music star Wizkid [Instagram/Wizkidayo]

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has revealed his quest for a wife.

The singer made this known in a post shared via his social media page during a tour.

"As a single father, I hope I catch a wife on this tour," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

His post came hours after his third baby mama, Jada Pollock tweeted about him being her man.

"Imagine being at a show. Listening to your favourite album. Favourite songs! Watching your man sing! Shit is amazing," she tweeted.

Pollock is the music star's manager and mother to his third child, Zion.

The singer has two other children from previous relationships.

