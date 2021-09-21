Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has revealed his quest for a wife.
Wizkid says he is searching for a wife
The music star has three baby mamas and three children.
The singer made this known in a post shared via his social media page during a tour.
"As a single father, I hope I catch a wife on this tour," he wrote.
His post came hours after his third baby mama, Jada Pollock tweeted about him being her man.
"Imagine being at a show. Listening to your favourite album. Favourite songs! Watching your man sing! Shit is amazing," she tweeted.
Pollock is the music star's manager and mother to his third child, Zion.
The singer has two other children from previous relationships.
