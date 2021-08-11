According to the movie star in a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 11, 2021, said that quote has led many people to their untimely death.

"One of the biggest lies I believed all my life, and till date still see people make the same mistake, is the lie that YOU CAN BE WHATEVER YOU WANT TO BE. This sentence has led so many people to their untimely death, frustration and hopelessness," he wrote.

"Imagine telling a sofa you can be a fridge or a fridge you can be a bed if you believe. Before the manufacturer of the sofa even started manufacturing it, he already knew the purpose of the sofa and the problem it would solve. The manufacture finished the product in his mind even before he started."

The philanthropist went on to say that every individual on earth was created for a different purpose but, the biggest problem they face is how to discover their purpose.