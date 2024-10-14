Who will protect the citizens? - Kate Henshaw on giving FRSC officials guns

Burdened by the potential dangers of the bill, the actress took to X on October 14, 2024, to address the topic, highlighting the already existing battle against police brutality.

"We are still dealing with police brutality every now and then. Now, they want to add road safety. Who will protect the citizens?" She wrote, voicing her disapproval.

Henshaw's followers took to the comment section to voice their agreement with her stance, stressing their displeasure with the bill.

"Lowkey, it's the FG rebranding and re-equipping the FRSC as Sars in disguise. There'll be no difference. We must speak against it," an X user wrote.

Another follower commented, "It’s tactics; they don’t have the numbers in the police force again and nobody is really applying for recruitment, so incase there is protest outburst,Road Safety will be added to the force to combat with it. It’s a strategy i guess bcos no meaningful reason to arm Road Safety."

The bill sponsored by Rep. Abiodun Derin Adesida and Rep. Olaide Lateef Muhammed seeks to amend the FRSC Act, 2007 to provide for the establishment of the FRSC Special Armed Squad. The bill also aims at other provisions to make the agency operate better, and now it has been passed for a second reading in the House of Representatives.