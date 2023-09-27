ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What we have is real - BBNaija's Soma on his relationship with Angel

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He is clearing the air that their relationship was not a tactic to win Big Brother Naija.

Soma and Angel have both ended their individual relationships, to focus on each other [Twitter/BBNaija]
Soma and Angel have both ended their individual relationships, to focus on each other [Twitter/BBNaija]

Recommended articles

The recently evicted housemates guest starred in an interview with Classic FM, speaking on their in-house relationship that has now become a fan favourite. There, they stressed that they intend to keep their new-found relationship going, despite the public knowledge that they both had partners outside the house before going in.

According to Soma, their relationship was not planned upon entry into the Big Brother Naija house; neither of them had any plans to get into any relationships but nature had other plans as they grew a liking to each other over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "We intend to keep our relationship going because it wasn't just 'the house', it was real for us. It wasn't a strategic ploy like some people think, no. It wasn't something we came into the house planning like 'Oh, when we get in we're going to have a ship', no I personally did not plan to ship with anybody and I doubt that she wanted to ship as well. It just happened."

Angel, who was blushing while her significant other was speaking, noted that they intend to take things slowly. She disclosed this when the interviewer asked if their relationship was the next Teddy A and Bam Bam situation, noting that she and Soma are living in the moment.

Soma stressed that his connection with Angel was on a different level after establishing their friendship at the beginning of the All Stars season.

"I just gravitated naturally to her, we started off being friends then we connected on a different level after being friends. We connected on a deeper level. I told her that we had some chemistry and it happened naturally," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

To top it off, the two dropped a bombshell on the viewers by disclosing that they both ended the respective relationships they were in before the house.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Spotify unveils Jam, a new personalized to listen to music with friends

Apple Music home session features Afrobeats star Lojay

Apple Music home session features Afrobeats star Lojay

What we have is real - BBNaija's Soma on his relationship with Angel

What we have is real - BBNaija's Soma on his relationship with Angel

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya attests that his hair and beard don't affect his ministry in any way. {Instagram/iamthatpj]

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks