48 hours after winning BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem, Mercy Eke says her love affair with Ike is more than the BBNaija house romance.

“What I share with Ike is more than BBNaija. It’s bigger,” she dropped.

Responding to questions during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the video vixen revealed her true feelings towards fellow housemate, Ike.

Winner of BBNaija season 4, Mercy and her love interest, Ike Onyeama. [Pulse]

Speaking further, Mercy stressed that the lowest moment in the house was when Ike was evicted in the 13th week after spending a total of 92 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house.

“ My lowest moment in the BBNaija house was when Ike was evicted and my highest moment was when I was announced the winner of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem,” Mercy stated.

Mercy, winner of the BBNaija season 4 at a press briefing on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. [Pulse]

While still basking in the euphoria of her victory, Mercy said she was short of words when the host of the show announced her as the winner of Season 4 of BBNaija. She went on to say she’s grateful for the organisers of the reality TV show and thankful to all the housemates, her family, and fans that stood by her even when she displayed her other side.

“I want to thank the organisers of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem season 4, the sponsors, housemates, my fans, and family, who stood by me even when I showed my craze,” she said.

Mike, 1st runner up and Mercy, winner of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem at a press briefing recently. [Pulse]

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Mercy Eke emerged the winner of the BBNaija Season 4 tagged Pepper Dem after polling the highest votes.

She was the last female standing amongst the last five housemates and went on to emerge the winner of the reality TV show after spending a total of 99 days in the house.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem edition is the second to be filmed in Nigeria after the first edition, which was also filmed in Nigeria.