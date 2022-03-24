Wendy Williams wants her money back after 'concerned' bank froze her account

Wells Fargo raised concerns about the media personality's health insisting that she needed a guardian.

In a video released by Williams on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, she demanded that the bank released her money.

"My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,'' she said.

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."

She also called out her former manager who she alleged, used her credit card to hire a lawyer against her.

"I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card,” she alleged.

It would be recalled that Wells Fargo sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth, it requested for a hearing to determine whether Williams, who has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021 due to ongoing health issues, needs a professional to intervene in her affairs.

Pulse Nigeria

The bank has however denied preventing Williams access to her accounts.

"We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do," the bank's spokesperson said.

Williams has been off her show's set for months following her illness.