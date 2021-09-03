Watch moment Paul Okoye reunited with his kids amid divorce with wife

The music star and former member of the defunct group, PSquare, took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 3, 2021, where he shared a video with his kids.

"❤️😘🤗❤️ @anita_okoye," he captioned the video.

This is coming weeks after the news of their divorce first broke.

In a court document exclusively obtained by Pulse, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

She also demanded that the music star pay the sum of $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.