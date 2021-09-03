RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch moment Paul Okoye reunited with his kids amid divorce with wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star's family now resides in the United States of America.

Paul Okoye and his three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has reunited with his kids in the United States of America, amid divorce proceedings with his wife, Anita.

Recommended articles

The music star and former member of the defunct group, PSquare, took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 3, 2021, where he shared a video with his kids.

"❤️😘🤗❤️ @anita_okoye," he captioned the video.

www.instagram.com

This is coming weeks after the news of their divorce first broke.

In a court document exclusively obtained by Pulse, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

She also demanded that the music star pay the sum of $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye] Pulse Nigeria

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

They welcomed their first son, Andre, the year before their wedding. In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins, Nadia and Nathan.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Annie Idibia adds 'Idibia' back to her name on Instagram hours after reverting to maiden name

Watch moment Paul Okoye reunited with his kids amid divorce with wife

Netflix, Ebonylife wrap production of 'Blood Sisters' original film

Tobi Adey drops Audio + Video of 'Try me Evil' off his Frequency EP

T-Pain teases his verse on Wande Coal's new song via Twitch

Davido features on Adekunle Gold's new single, 'High'

'Stop sucking your brother dry' - Annie Idibia fires back at 2Face's brother

BBNaija 2021: Boma's handler debunks reports that he made disparaging remarks about Tega's privates

Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) IS Back! Here’s why entertainment fans should be excited…