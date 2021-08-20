RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celebrity Divorce: Anita Okoye wants N7.8M monthly as spousal support from Paul Okoye

The petition demands Paul be responsible for the general welfare of their three kids in the United States of America.

Paul Okoye, his estranged wife Anita and their three children, Andre, Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, has demanded he pay $15,000 (N7.8M) monthly as spousal support.

This is part of the demands she made in the petition she filed before an Abuja High Court.

"Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (US Dollars) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age," part of the document read.

Anita wants Paul to be responsible for the general welfare of their three kids in the United States of America.
Anita wants Paul to be responsible for the general welfare of their three kids in the United States of America.

The news about the celebrity couple's split broke on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In a court document exclusively obtained by Pulse, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

Paul Okoye and his estranged wife, Anita Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Paul Okoye and his estranged wife, Anita Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.

They welcomed their first son, Andre, the previous year. In 2017, they welcomed a set of twins, Nadia and Nathan.

