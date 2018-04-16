Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Akpororo in joyous mood as he welcomes twins with wife

Akpororo Comedian in joyous mood as he welcomes twins with wife (Video)

Akpororo has welcomed a set of twins with his wife and his pretty excited about.

  • Published:
Akpororo play

Akpororo

(Instagram/Akpororo)
These are joyous times for comedian, Akpororo as he welcomes a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ''I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo."

 

Congratulations to Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate the arrival of their new bundles of joy. Akpororo has joined the list of celebrities who have welcome twins in the last one year.

How world’s biggest gospel singers shut down Lagos during The Experience 2017 play

Akpororo at The Experience 2017

(house on the rock)

ALSO READ: Akpororo completes mansion, dedictes it to wife, daughter

Paul Okoye welcomes set of twins

Paul Okoye play

Paul Okoye

(Instagram/RudeboyPsquare)

 

We can all recall that back in July 2017, Paul Okoye announced the arrival of his set of twins with wife, Anita.

Paul Okoye announced the good news today, Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account. "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble        what else can I say             God we thank you now the house is complete full house soon let me come and be going to #church" he wrote.

Harrysong welcomes set of twins

Harrysong gets filed injunction by Fivestar Music play

Harrysong

(Alterplate)

 

Also in 2017, music star, Harrysong also welcomed a set of twins with his partner in the United Staes of America. It was also reported that Harrysong named them Perez and Tarela.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

