Akpororo in joyous mood as he welcomes twins with wife

These are joyous times for comedian, Akpororo as he welcomes a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ''I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo."

Congratulations to Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate the arrival of their new bundles of joy. Akpororo has joined the list of celebrities who have welcome twins in the last one year.

Paul Okoye welcomes set of twins

We can all recall that back in July 2017, Paul Okoye announced the arrival of his set of twins with wife, Anita.

Paul Okoye announced the good news today, Sunday, July 9, 2017, on his Instagram account. "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble what else can I say God we thank you now the house is complete full house soon let me come and be going to #church" he wrote.

Harrysong welcomes set of twins