Wale says he can't explain the pains he is going through

Guys, it looks like Wale might be falling into depression again as he breaks down on Instagram saying he can't explain the pains he is going through.

The US-based rapper made this known via his Instagram and Twitter pages on Sunday, September 7th and 9th 2018 respectively. According to him, he is going through a lot and can't even deal no more with people who just want to take photos with him and care less about his well being.

"The people i "vent" to just "damn man" me to death. I can't go to the airport without getting faded cuz tbh I'm tired of taking photos with pple who don't care about nothin but gettin a few extra likes for meeting a "famous" person every year that passes the lonelier it gets.

"I can't explain this pain. Sometimes there is absolutely NOBODY to go to. NO matter how much they love you. You have no one. NO one is more alone than the person that's the focal point," he wrote. It didn't end there, Wale took to his Twitter page where he also tweeted about his feelings and trust us guys, he isn't really in a good state of mind.

"When there is nobody that can truly be there for you even if they truly want to.. life is the hardest," he tweeted.

We hope Wale gets all the help he needs as deals with this sad phase of his life. Recall a few days ago, Harrysong revealed to everyone that he was going through depression and it sparked off a lot of conversation.

Harrysong left a troubling message on his Instagram page a few days ago, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone . Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption; ''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

"I am gradually getting my feet back"- Harrysong says

Harrysong has revealed that he is getting back to his feet following his decision to get help over depression. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 7, 2018, where he shared a photo of a therapist and himself after a section. He went on to thank fans for their support as he gets back to his feet.

"Thank you so much, guys. My session with Miss. Oyinkansola Alabi went well and I am gradually getting my feet back. Always show love and be kind to people. Depression is a silent killer, learn to unburden your mind to trusted ones. I love you all #tekero #altersoldiers #alterlovers #kingmaker," he captioned the photo.