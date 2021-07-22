Video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband admits assaulting her, claims she started it

The businessman made this known during an Instagram Live chat with entertainment blog, ThePepperRoom.

"They are saying I used to beat Bolanle before, can you hear me, before. Bolanle used to beat and I don't used to touch her before," he said.

When asked if he had evidence to back up his claims, he narrated an incident that happened in Ghana.

"There was a time in Accra, she carried knife and everything, I sent it to her younger sister. That is how she used to do in Accra in Ghana. I have a video where she punched my eye. I don't used to touch her before. There was a time she'll be fighting me like a man. I haven't seen such before in my life."

Lincon and his wife came under the spotlight after he sent her packing from their home and live-streamed it.

In one of the videos he shared online, he said they had an argument that turned violent.

Pulse Nigeria

He also revealed that their marriage was a sham as he only married her for clout.

In another video he shared on Instagram, Lincoln revealed that he has a family in South Africa and won't entertain any form of disrespect from Bolanle.