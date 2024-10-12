RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

VIDEO: Kanayo O. Kanayo advises Gen Zs on how to get favour from older folks

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kanayo said Gen Zs should learn how to properly present their requests to older relatives to secure the necessary support.

Kanayo O. Kanayo.[Instagram/@kanayookanayo]
Kanayo O. Kanayo.[Instagram/@kanayookanayo]

In a lighthearted video clip currently making the round on social media, the actor expressed his dismay over the character traits most Gen Zs exhibit, especially in their relations with people of older generations.

He urged them to learn diplomacy and adopt same in their dealings with older family members.

Kanayo stressed that young people need to master how to properly present their requests to older folks such as an uncle to extract the needed support or approval.

''You know this Gen Z generation, they never cease to baffle me. You're going to your uncle to sponsor your project, say you're a musician and your uncle says what's the title of your song, you now say...'' and proceeds to sing the famous lines from a thrilling mashup of Afrobeat and hip-hop joint by Chella Boi titled 'Nyash Na Nyash.'

''You think your uncle would sponsor such a song/ Gen Z, you guys must born again,'' the actor jocularly said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

