Nollywood veteran Victoria Inyama believes her colleague, Chacha Eke's recently diagnosed bipolar disorder is a result of years of abuse in her marriage.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2020, while reacting to the video Eke released about her bipolar disorder.

"This is very Typical, Years of Abuse will make you think you are crazy...In our culture, there's almost no reason to leave your marriage except You die‼️...Most families are so Unsupportive," she wrote.

"@chachaekefaani.................... You removed the Crying out video but amazingly, this is still there on your wall??🤔 This is an indirect apology for you Crying Out💔💔💔💔 Women who are/have experienced domestic violence/abuse are at a higher risk of experiencing a range of Mental Health Conditions, PTSD/Depression/Thought of suicide."

"I don't agree with this bipolar talk, I am not afraid to speak out and there's more to this but all I can beg @chachaekefaani is Remember your children need You....be Alive and sane for them.......No be today Abusers dey call victims mad...Stay strong cause you look mentally & physically exhausted 💔💔💔💔💔 Sending You love and Light Sis....💚❤💜💙."

Over the weekend, Eke announced that her marriage to Austin Faani was over. [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]

Inyama's comments are coming barely 24 hours after Eke released a video via Instagram claiming that her husband never assaulted her rather she was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Over the weekend, she released a video online where she surprisingly ended her 7-year-old marriage to Faani.