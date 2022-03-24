Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

The singer was involved in a car crash in 2021 which left him bedridden for months.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the singer advised those bothered by his predicament to take up the mic and move around in a wheelchair.

"Bout time we hand niggas their own mics & wheel chairs for peace sake," he tweeted.

The rapper was involved in a car accident in April 2021, as he and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade's birthday party.

One life was reportedly lost as a result of the car accident.

The singer underwent major surgery following the severe injuries he sustained during the accident.

Vict0ny is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The fast-rising star released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.