RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star has been on a wheelchair since the accident in April 2021.

Nigerian music star Vict0ny [Instagram/Vict0ny]
Nigerian music star Vict0ny [Instagram/Vict0ny]

Nigerian music star Vict0ny has reacted to the reports that he has been using his wheelchair to gain fame.

Recommended articles

The singer was involved in a car crash in 2021 which left him bedridden for months.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the singer advised those bothered by his predicament to take up the mic and move around in a wheelchair.

"Bout time we hand niggas their own mics & wheel chairs for peace sake," he tweeted.

The rapper was involved in a car accident in April 2021, as he and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade's birthday party.

One life was reportedly lost as a result of the car accident.

The singer underwent major surgery following the severe injuries he sustained during the accident.

Vict0ny is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The fast-rising star released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.

He was a student of the Imo State University when he released the EP.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Robbers attack the set of 'Lupin', cart away £250k in armed heist

Robbers attack the set of 'Lupin', cart away £250k in armed heist

Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

Gideon Okeke calls out producer Frank Rajah over alleged 3-year debt

Gideon Okeke calls out producer Frank Rajah over alleged 3-year debt

Denrele Edun breaks silence after getting dragged for saying he had an affair with Goldie

Denrele Edun breaks silence after getting dragged for saying he had an affair with Goldie

Wendy Williams wants her money back after 'concerned' bank froze her account

Wendy Williams wants her money back after 'concerned' bank froze her account

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Trending

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia pay visit to Ooni Of Ife [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]