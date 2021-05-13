RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Vict0ny undergoes successful surgery after car accident

One life was lost during fatal car accident.

Nigerian rapper Vict0ny has undergone a successful surgery weeks after surviving a terrible car accident.

According to a statement released by KVLT on Twitter, the up-and-coming rapper is said to be recovering from the surgery and has been taken away from the Intensive Care Unit.

"We are pleased to announce that Vict0ny who on the 26th of April, 2021 was involved in a fatal car accident and sustained severe injuries/fractures has successfully undergone all surgeries and is currently recuperating. He has left the ICU and is in high spirits," part of the statement read.

The rapper was involved in a car accident in April as he and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade's birthday party.

One life was reportedly lost as a result of the car accident.

Vict0ny is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The up-and-coming rapper released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.

He was a student of the Imo State University when he released the EP.

