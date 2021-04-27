Rapper Vict0ny involved in car accident, set to undergo major surgery

The accident occurred on Sunday, April 25, 2021, as the singer and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade's birthday party.

Talent manager, Dafe, took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, April 27, where he tweeted about the accident.

"Yesterday at early hours of the morning, @vict0ny was involved in a fatal accident which claimed Doyin’s life and left 3 others. #PrayForVictony," he tweeted.

"Victony was unfortunately severely injured and he’s set to undergo a Surgery Today. Please let’s all say a prayer for Victony #prayforvictony."

Vict0ny is signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The up-and-coming rapper released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.