Veteran rapper Mr Raw hospitalised after surviving car accident

The rapper sustained severe injuries from the accident.

Nigerian veteran rapper Mr Raw [Instagram/MrRaw]

Nigerian veteran rapper Mr Raw has been hospitalised after surviving a ghastly car accident.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, August 14, 2021, where he shared photos of himself in the hospital as well as photos and videos of his damaged SUV.

"Thank God for my life o!. It's a blessing being alive in the land of the living. I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at Abuja (before Bannex junction)...I was unconscious when I was pulled out of the red car after another driver rammed into our car," he captioned the videos and photos.

"I passed out twice but I am stable now and responding to treatment. @mickeystainless get well soon my friend. The driver is receiving treatment as well. God be praised."

We wish him a quick recovery.

Okechukwu Edwards Ukeje, better known by his stage name Mr Raw, is a rapper from Abia State in Southeastern Nigeria.

He is one of the pioneers of Afrohighlife and Igbo rap.

