Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nollywood is mourning the loss of veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away on Sunday, June 16 after battling with leg cancer.

The news of her passing was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page.

“Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It’s well,”

Her death marks a significant loss in the Nigerian entertainment scene, where she had left an indelible mark through her talent and contributions over the years.

Stella Ikwuegbu's career spanned several decades, during which she graced the screens with her remarkable performances in numerous movies and television series. Known for her versatility and ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she endeared herself to audiences and colleagues alike.

Her passing comes just days after the death of veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, also known as Sule Suebebe, who passed away at the age of 68.

