ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

46 where? She is a prime example of the saying that goes 'Black don't crack'.

Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello is 46 years old now [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello is 46 years old now [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Recommended articles

The now 46-year-old shared stunning pictures and videos from her birthday photoshoot, blessing the timeline of her followers and friends. In the first set of pictures shared to her Instagram, the star dazzled in a beautiful white mini dress and purple heels.

She prayed for herself in her caption, emphasising that this chapter of her life is for nothing less than joy. It read, "Happy birthday OLUWAFUNKE AKINDELE!! You will never know sorrow in Jesus' name!!! Ayo ni o!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Akindele also posted a series of videos from her intimate birthday party held in the United Kingdom. The shindig was attended by a few guests who applauded her and cheered her on her special day. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the movie producer announced that she just wanted to have fun at the event. She said, "I want to have fun, I want to dance and eat."

In the videos posted to her Instagram feed, she was seen having the time of her life, dancing, and singing along to the tunes of the fuji music being played by the band.

The actress did not let up, serving her Instagram followers with more looks from her photoshoot. In another post, she posed in a different stunning outfit; showing off a little cleavage in a multicoloured jumpsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthday well-wishes and prayers have overflowed for the award-winning producer since the beginning of the day, and she, in turn, is having a swell time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian celebrities who died at the peak of their prime

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away