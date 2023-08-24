Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

The now 46-year-old shared stunning pictures and videos from her birthday photoshoot, blessing the timeline of her followers and friends. In the first set of pictures shared to her Instagram, the star dazzled in a beautiful white mini dress and purple heels.

She prayed for herself in her caption, emphasising that this chapter of her life is for nothing less than joy. It read, "Happy birthday OLUWAFUNKE AKINDELE!! You will never know sorrow in Jesus' name!!! Ayo ni o!!!"

Akindele also posted a series of videos from her intimate birthday party held in the United Kingdom. The shindig was attended by a few guests who applauded her and cheered her on her special day. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the movie producer announced that she just wanted to have fun at the event. She said, "I want to have fun, I want to dance and eat."

In the videos posted to her Instagram feed, she was seen having the time of her life, dancing, and singing along to the tunes of the fuji music being played by the band.

The actress did not let up, serving her Instagram followers with more looks from her photoshoot. In another post, she posed in a different stunning outfit; showing off a little cleavage in a multicoloured jumpsuit.

