RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

Nurudeen Shotayo

VeryDarkMan called for support for the NGO and promised transparency and accountability in the funds’ management.

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan
Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan

Recommended articles

Posting a video on his Instagram page, @verydarkblackman, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, VDM wrote in the caption that the NGO will focus on community development and equipping public schools.

While rallying support for the initiative, the social activist pledged to maintain transparency and accountability in the management of the funds.

“@davido you don ask my for my account details before @cubana_chiefpriest you have told me to ask you for help anytime. Today is that time ((to those of you in my dms asking for my account details to support me, today is the day; to the ones when I help collect money wey been wan pay me, today is the day.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be very transparent. I will post the money that was contributed online for everyone to see, and I will carry everyone along. Every money will be well accounted for. If you believe this will bring change, please support it. No amount is too small; even 5 naira is welcomed. Like I said, any amount is welcome,'' he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, the social media maestro announced that he had received over ₦33 million in donations within 24 hours.

He also shared a screenshot of the total donations and expressed gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture.

The activist disclosed that most individuals contributed ₦500 or less, which underscored their willingness to support the cause regardless of financial constraints.

“Barely 24 hours since I announced my NGO, if I tell you how much is in that account now, you would not believe it. First of all, shout out to all the people who have sent money, shout out to the people sending money. God will bless you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw the massive love and support when I started seeing amounts like N72, N100, N22, N50, N500. To be very honest, most of the money that was contributed was from N500 naira down. It means most of these people no get, but they want to support me. The love is massive,” wrote VeryDarkMan.

In the past weeks, the social media personality has been in the spotlight over his exposé of the alleged bribery and corruption involving transgender crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

VIDEO: Kanayo O. Kanayo advises Gen Zs on how to get favour from older folks

VIDEO: Kanayo O. Kanayo advises Gen Zs on how to get favour from older folks

Davido combines with Darkoo for exciting new single 'Right Now'

Davido combines with Darkoo for exciting new single 'Right Now'

Stephanie Okereke Linus confirmed as member of jury for Zuma film festival

Stephanie Okereke Linus confirmed as member of jury for Zuma film festival

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

UK-based Afrobeats sensation Oshamo unveils debut Ep 'First Of My Kind'

UK-based Afrobeats sensation Oshamo unveils debut Ep 'First Of My Kind'

I believe Tinubu will fix Nigeria - Actor Yul Edochie amid economic crises

I believe Tinubu will fix Nigeria - Actor Yul Edochie amid economic crises

Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

Tems excitedly draws the curtain on 'Born in the Wild' North American tour

Dwin, The Stoic releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Master of Ballads'

Dwin, The Stoic releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Master of Ballads'

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His Global Impact Grows

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His global impact grows

DDG and welcomed thewir son 10 months ago [Amy Sussman/Getty Images]

We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey

Ini-Dima Okojie's holistic approach seems to be working

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Funke Akindele encourages her fans[Instagram/@funkeakindele]

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans