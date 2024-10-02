You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

Mouka said this while reacting to VDM's criticism of his church following a recent social media trend sparked by testimonial videos featuring the church members.

In one of the clips, an elderly woman claimed she neutralised four armed robbers who attacked her and miraculously gained control of their weapons just by invoking the power of her pastor.

Another testimony featured a man who allegedly survived kidnapping, machete attacks, and ''gunshots without sustaining any injuries.''

Many Nigerians found the testimonies ridiculous and outlandish, leading to a trend online to mock members of the church.

Addressing his congregation in a recent video, Muoka said he had been informed that VDM also joined in mocking and criticising the church, allegedly stating that “Chosen members will learn the hard way.”

In response, the Chosen leader hinted that the activist himself was facing some difficulties as a result of his negative comments.

“Someone came to me and said, ‘Pastor, do you see this man who is speaking against us? He said Chosen people will learn something the hard way.’ And he mentioned the man’s name—VeryDarkMan. I said, ‘No, Chosen will not learn the hard way; he will be the one to learn the hard way.'''

Meanwhile, Mouka clarified that he bore no ill will toward VDM, saying “I didn’t speak evil of him. I only made a statement. I don’t want to speak negatively, because if I say anything negative or evil, it will happen immediately.”

“I cannot speak evil against any man, but I am telling you that VeryDarkMan is learning something today in a hard way. I didn’t say it to punish him, I only echoed his words,” he added.