If I say anything, let me die - Verydarkman to reps Panel

On September 30, 2024, Verydarkman stood before the panel to back up his claim, where he stated that EFCC officers and the Nigerian Correctional Services demanded the sum of N15m from transwoman socialite,Bobrisky, to serve his prison term at a VIP Section of the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre, Lagos.

However, upon noticing that Bobrisky was not at the event, VDM refused to answer the questions asked, and a viral video captured the moment he vehemently refused to speak up.

"I don’t know why I will be here and the person who made these allegations is not here. In the voice note, Bobrisky said something about a godfather; maybe the godfather told him not to come and nothing would happen. He has disrespected this committee by not coming here and you are trying to force me to talk," he said.

“You are already threatening me with arrest, that you will detain me, I will stay in the cell; it's not my first or second time. I will stay there till he is ready to talk. If Bobrisky is not here, for now, I will not say anything, if I say anything, let me die,” he added.

His declaration was received by loud murmurs of confusion from those present at the hearing.