VDM did not do right by me - Dammy Krane on Falana court order

On October 15, 2024, the singer took to Instagram to weigh in on the ongoing court case, stating that the VDM did not do right by him when he advocated for him. Recall that in August 2024, when Davido reportedly arrested the singer, VDM took to social media to plead for his release.

In the video posted, Krane said, "I feel like God is using this Falana case to show CDM that he didn't do right by me because if it was another person he would have looked into the evidence."

He accused VDM of favouritism, alleging that he did not look into his case well enough before taking it up and fighting for him.

"He would have looked into the case, where I stated that Davido owed me money for songs. It was simply things he posted online that I spoke of so VDM should have looked into it. Even in the Dangote case, it was what the police said that I repeated; he didn't look into the evidence before coming out to talk," said Krane.

The singer continued, "He was doing selective activism based on favouritism. Later you'd say I should apologise and say I lied and I was trying to tell him that I couldn't apologise for saying the truth because they have no evidence against me. I was only illegally destined "