Nigerian reality TV star and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has come out to react to the rape allegations levelled against him.

A young lady, simply identified as Kambili Korie had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, where she alleged that the reality TV star forcefully had sex with her a few years ago.

Uti in his defense shared a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 4, 2020, where he pleaded with his accuser to report the rape incident to the police.

According to him, if the 'faceless lady' doesn't show up at the police station to report the incident in three days, he would report the case to the Inspector General of Police.

"I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible. Furthermore, I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station," he wrote.

"I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime if after 3 days u fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and Libel."

He went on to slam blogs who reported the incident without verification, accusing them of releasing a baseless and badly scripted story.

"I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame.

"How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago? You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation? Once again dear faceless victim, 3 days and your time starts now," he concluded.

